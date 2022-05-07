Person hospitalized in shooting at Gwinnett County Target, officials say

First responders in Gwinnett County said a person was hospitalized in a shooting at a Target.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said units responded at around 1:28 p.m. Saturday to 875 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

The Target is in the Lawrenceville Market shopping center. Gwinnett County Police Department cars as well as Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services vehicles were at the scene.

FOX 5 Atlanta is en route to the scene and working to learn more about the incident.

The shopping center in near Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.