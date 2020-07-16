Gwinnett County Schools moves forward with plan for in-person classes for fall, virtual learning option

The Gwinnett County School Board stands by its plan to return to in-person classes on August 12.

The live-streamed meeting Thursday night repeatedly failed as parents and teachers tried to log in to learn about the district’s decision.

In the end, all but one member of the board voiced support for in-class learning, with the option for digital.

School board representative Everton Blair was the only hold-out. The meeting was abruptly adjourned after he addressed his fellow board members about their stance on the subject.

Blair commented about how Gwinnett County is leading the state in the number of coronavirus case and how he cannot believe the board wouldn’t want to do something else.

His comment was met with applause from some in attendance.

The purpose of Thursday night's meeting was to discuss options and take comments from the public.

A final decision will be made at a later date. But as of Thursday, all but one board member supports in-class teaching with the option for virtual learning to begin for the 2020-21 school year.

