Gwinnett County restaurants shift to take-out only, other businesses under temporary shutdown

Several businesses in Gwinnett County are under a mandate to close temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak, following a vote by the county's board of commissioners.

App users click here for live updates

According to the emergency order, "gyms, fitness centers, fitness studios, theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades and other similar establishments within unincorporated establishments within unincorporated Gwinnett County are mandated to close temporarily".

Food courts, brewpubs, breweries and other eating establishments will have to close their dinning areas, according to the order. But restaurants will be allowed to offer take-out, drive-thru, or delivery service.

LIST: These stores and restaurants are adjusting hours during the coronavirus pandemic

In a statment Kelly Kelkenberg, president of the Gwinnett Municipal Association President and City of Duluth Mayor pro-tem said:

Advertisement

"The cities are working to mesh the directives of Gov. Kemp, guidance from the Georgia Public Health Department and Gwinnett County’s decisions for COVID-19 emergency planning. Every city is unique, however, we are united in the effort to assure Gwinnett residents of consistency in how we are approaching social distancing, businesses, law enforcement, emergency services and continued delivery of essential services during this critical time.”

The emergency order can be read in it's entirety below:

Cafeterias or on-site dining services in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other similar facilities in the county are exempt.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: 844-442-2681

RESOURCES: