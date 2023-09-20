18 charged in illegal gambling bust at Gwinnett County restaurant

article

Gwinnett County police have arrested 18 people and are searching for three more suspects after an illegal gambling bust at a bar and grill.

Officials say on Sept. 11, officers from the Gwinnett County Police Department's Vice Unit and others executed a search warrant at the Royal Flush Bar and Grill, which is located on the 2200 block of Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

According to investigators, the bar seemed to be true to its name, with authorities finding over $50,000 in cash and piles of gambling-related paraphernalia.

Officers arrested five employees on charges of commercial gambling and 13 customers on gambling charges.

Gwinnett County Police Department)

A list of the arrested individuals is below:

Jennia Washington Hicks (age 42, Atlanta)

Almena Denise Mccall (age 47, Forest Park)

Joseph Flauta (age 58, Lawrenceville)

Victoria Sue Um (age 38, Buford)

Lamech Thomas (age 21, Jonesboro)

James Walter Leverette (age 45, Atlanta)

Barrington Ricardo Anderson (age 41, Columbia, SC)

Robert Alexander Hill (age 44, Lagrange)

John Psomiadis (age 66, Atlanta)

Duc Thanh Le (age 25, Norcross)

Ayotunde Olufemi Dennis (age 38, Atlanta)

Ramsey Poyner Jones (age 54, Chamblee)

Vincent Mitchell Viani (age 39, Yantic, CT)

Yongrui Liu (age 36, West Covina, CA)

Hyungi Lee (age 34, Duluth)

Anthony Eli Brown (age 55, Dacula)

Ho Son (age 49, Acworth)

Gao Jie Guangie (age 52, Duluth)

Along with the arrests, investigators say they are still looking for the three owners of the business, 56-year-old Michael Kim, 52-year-old Ingram Boykins, and 56-year-old Robert Utes.

If you have any information about the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).