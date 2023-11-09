Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Gwinnett County mother charged after fight with another mother in Duluth Walmart

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County mother is facing criminal charges after she attacked another mother at a Walmart store in Duluth.

It happened on Oct. 26. According to police, a woman told Brittany George that her children were being too loud and she should leave.

As the woman walked away, George allegedly followed her and threw a plastic case forcefully, hitting the woman's son in the shoulder. George then hit the woman in the face with her closed fist, according to the arrest report.

RAW: Fight at Walmart Duluth

Two women get into a fight at Walmart in Duluth

Walmart employees stepped in to break up the fight and George left the store.

Police were called and they were able to locate George and place her under arrest the following day. She was charged with felony child cruelty and simple assault. 