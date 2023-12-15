Gwinnett County's Jail Dogs Program ending after 13 years

Gwinnett County's beloved Jail Dogs Program is set to end Friday after 13 years of pairing pups with inmates.

The longstanding partnership between the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and the Society of Humane Friends has helped 1,500 cats and dogs find their forever homes.

Officials announced the end of the program in November, saying the move is part of a massive reconstruction overhaul of the facility and pointing to a growing number of inmates inside the county jail dealing with mental and physical health issues.

"We’ve seen a stark increase in inmates that are needing assisted medical care for detoxing from alcohol as well as opioid addiction," Chief Cleo Atwater said.

The sheriff's office says that of the 2,250 inmates that are currently housed at the jail, 25% require specialized treatment for long-term medical conditions, ambulatory limitations, suicidal ideations, opioid and alcohol addiction, and more.

Atwater said the staggering numbers left the sheriff’s office with a difficult choice to make in ending the program.

"Where the Jail Dogs Program is housed is located directly across from our in-facility hospital. Seconds count for response, so we need to make sure that they’re close to our first responders," Atwater said. "We see huge value in it. However, we have to suspend it temporarily."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Jail officials say one of the two remaining dogs in the program will be fostered. The other met with a family on Thursday.

