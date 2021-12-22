Police searching for suspect cars in deadly Gwinnett County hit-and-run

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying the drivers of two cars seen near the scene of a deadly pedestrian collision on Singleton Road.

Police are searching for a 2011-2020 Dodge Journey and a "newer model" red Toyota Corolla. Police said the Corolla will likely have front-end damage to its bumper.

Gwinnett County police officers responded to a hit-and-run call on Singleton Road and Thompson Parkway at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Witnesses told police investigators they saw 55-year-old Julio Sandoval crossing Singleton Road when he was hit by two cars. Both left the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police one driver in a red Toyota allegedly stopped and saw Sandoval in the road before they drove off.

Anyone with information should contact police at 678-442-5653 or leave an anonymous tip with Atlanta Crime Stoppers by calling 404-557-TIPS (8477).

