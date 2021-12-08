2 drivers take off after fatally striking pedestrian, police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department is working to find the drivers of two vehicles responsible for a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County police officers responded to a hit-and-run call on Singleton Road and Thompson Parkway at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Witnesses told police investigators they saw 55-year-old Julio Sandoval crossing Singleton Road when he was hit by two cars. Both left the scene, police said.

Police said Sandoval died from injuries from the collision.

Gwinnett County Police Department said two vehicles fatally injured a pedestrian and then left the scene in Lawrenceville. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)

Witnesses told police one driver in a red Toyota allegedly stopped and saw Sandoval in the road before they drove off.

Police said they currently don't have a description of their suspect, but encouraged anyone with information to contact police at 678-442-5653 or leave an anonymous tip with Atlanta Crime Stoppers by calling 404-557-TIPS (8477).

