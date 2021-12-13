Two arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Gwinnett County gas station

article

Police in Gwinnett County have arrested two men in connection to the deadly shooting of a man at a corner gas station back in November.

OFFICERS FIND MAN SHOT TO DEATH IN PARKING LOT OF GWINNETT COUNTY GAS STATION

Thi Sheik Barrow, 21, of Snellville, and Dreeonnie Hart, 21, of Lawrenceville, were both arrested in connection to the shooting death on Nov. 17. Officials say the shooting happened at the Citgo gas station on the 2600 block of Centerville Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call of gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Taijuan Hall of Lithonia, dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Barrow was arrested by the Conyers Police Department. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center once charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hart was arrested at beginning of December by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and charged with conspiracy to commit a robbery and party to a crime.

Both are being held without bond.

