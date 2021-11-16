Expand / Collapse search

Officers find man shot to death in parking lot of Gwinnett County gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated November 17, 2021 11:26AM
Gwinnett County
Deadly Gwinntt County gas station shooting

Gwinnett County police said they found someone shot to death at a gas station on Simms Road and Centerville Highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County investigators hope surveillance video at nearby businesses might help solve a deadly shooting at a corner gas station on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the shooting happened at the Citgo gas station on the 2600 block of Centerville Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call of gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Wednesday, officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Taijuan Hall of Lithonia. 

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). 

