Officers find man shot to death in parking lot of Gwinnett County gas station

Gwinnett County investigators hope surveillance video at nearby businesses might help solve a deadly shooting at a corner gas station on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the shooting happened at the Citgo gas station on the 2600 block of Centerville Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call of gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Wednesday, officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Taijuan Hall of Lithonia.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

_____

