Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading self in burning home in unincorporated Duluth

A knife-wielding man has been arrested after leading a SWAT situation in an unincorporated Duluth neighborhood off of Old Norcross Road.

Gwinnett County police say neighbors called 911 just after 6 p.m. on Saturday when they allegedly saw the man carrying a knife coming out of a home that was on fire.

When the authorities arrived, the suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside the home.

Gwinnett County Officer Mark Meyers says the man refused their commands to drop the knife and come outside.

As the fire grew, the responding officers were forced to retreat while Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled the flames.

The fire was eventually contained, but the suspect, who has not yet been identified, remained in the home without any hostages.

According to Officer Meyers, in addition to the police force and fire team, a K-9, the entire SWAT team, and a clinician from their Behavioral Health Unit have also responded.

Nearby residents were told to shelter-in-place.

Just after 10 p.m. the suspect was arrested and charged with arson.