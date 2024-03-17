Gas, water main leak reported in Dacula

article

If you're driving through Dacula today, you'll want to avoid the 500 block of Dacula Road NE. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services announced they're working to repair leaks in the area.

Firefighters were initially called to a gas leak at the location. When they arrived just after 1 p.m., they also located a water main leak.

Dacula Road has been closed between Hebron Church Road and Fence Road. One business has been evacuated.

The Hazardous Materials Response team is onsite evaluating the conditions before it can be reopened to the public.

So far, there have been no reported injuries.