Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Gas, water main leak reported in Dacula

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Dacula
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DACULA, Ga. - If you're driving through Dacula today, you'll want to avoid the 500 block of Dacula Road NE. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services announced they're working to repair leaks in the area.

Firefighters were initially called to a gas leak at the location. When they arrived just after 1 p.m., they also located a water main leak.

Dacula Road has been closed between Hebron Church Road and Fence Road. One business has been evacuated.

The Hazardous Materials Response team is onsite evaluating the conditions before it can be reopened to the public.

So far, there have been no reported injuries.