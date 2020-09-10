Gwinnett County Animal Shelter marks dog's 2nd birthday with epic bash

article

Staff at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter last week threw a party to celebrate Brownie the dog’s second birthday.

The shelter said they treated Brownie to some time playing with lots of tennis balls and relaxing in a pool full of water. Staff also made Brownie a special cake to celebrate his special day.

Credit: Jennifer Mottola/Gwinnett County Animal Shelter

Brownie has been a resident at the shelter for just over a year. Staff said he was a “behaviorally sound” pup that was frightened of the shelter environment and has since developed some behavioral issues from months of being at the shelter.

“He has now become apprehensive of anyone approaching him that is not the person on the other end of his leash. He loves the person he is with, but is very fearful of newcomers,” the shelter said.

Credit: Jennifer Mottola/Gwinnett County Animal Shelter

“Brownie is a goofy, smart, and very loving boy. He is the happiest with a tennis ball in his mouth and out in the yard laying in a pool filled with water.”

Storyful contributed to this report.