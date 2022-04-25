Deputies arrest alleged child molester who fled to Texas, returned to Georgia

article

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man for multiple child molestation charges.

The sheriff's office said a child reported being repeatedly molested by Alberto Luna Alvarez in November 2021.

Officials said Alvarez fled to Texas. The sheriff's office fugitive unit arrested him when he returned to Georgia.

He's in Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Alvarez faces two counts of child molestation and two counts of aggravated child molestation by sodomy.