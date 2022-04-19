Cobb County man accused of paying 13-year-old girl for sex

article

A Cobb County man is under arrest charged with statutory rape after he was accused of paying an underage girl hundreds of dollars for sex.

In his arrest warrant, Cobb County police charged Todd Isadore King with felony trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, and interference with custody.

The warrant alleges that sometime on March 6, King paid his 13-year-old victim $300 and paid for an Uber to take her from Alpharetta, Georgia to his Kennesaw home.

At his home, officials say King had sex with the girl, which she confirmed with police during their investigation.

A Cobb County magistrate court judge set King's bond at $30,000 on April 11. It is unknown if he is still in custody.