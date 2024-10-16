Gwen Walz campaigning for Kamala Harris in Cobb County

article

Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz's wife Gwen Walz is campaigning in Georgia on Wednesday.

The first lady of Minnesota will join former state Sen. Jen Jordan and members of the Democratic Party of Georgia in Cobb County for a rally at 10 a.m. followed by a canvass lunch at noon.

The campaign says Walz's visit will respond to former President Donald Trump's town hall discussion on women's issues, which is set to air on Fox News on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Trump's town hall was taped during the Republican candidate's own visit to Cobb County on Tuesday.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have targeted Georgia as one of the key states needed to reach the 270 electoral college votes to secure the presidency.

Harris will do her first formal interview with Fox News Wednesday night.

She will have her own visit to metro Atlanta on Saturday. Details about the visit have not been released.