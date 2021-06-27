Gunshots fired during jewelry store robbery at DeKalb County mall

Dekalb County police are investigating after two suspects fired shots inside a jewelry store inside the Gallery at South DeKalb mall during a robbery.

According to police, around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday two men went inside the store and shoot the glass jewelry cases.

No injuries were reported. Both men fled the store with several pieces of jewelry, police say.

Details on the suspect's potential whereabouts or identities were not immediately known.

No word on if the mall was evacuated.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

