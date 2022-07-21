Guns, cocaine found in search of Clayton County storage locker, police say

article

Officers say a search of a Clayton County storage unit led to the discovery of dozens of weapons and crack cocaine.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the discovery was part of a joint investigation between federal law enforcement partners and the department's special operations narcotics unit.

According to investigators, the investigation led agents to a storage unit on the 600 block of Poplar Springs Road in Riverdale Tuesday,

At the scene, a K9 unit with the department smelled the unit and "gave indications of a positive alert," officials said.

After searching the unit, police seized 14 handguns, 31 long guns, 46 magazines, ammo, and 7.59 grams of crack cocaine.

Officials have not given any more information about what led them to the locker or if they expect arrests in connection with the search.