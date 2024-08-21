Gunna to support South Fulton families with guaranteed income with new program

article

Gunna and the Black Music Action Coalition are creating a new program designed to help struggling families in the rapper's hometown of South Fulton.

The Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program will provide a monthly stipend of $1,000 to over 24 South Fulton families.

Recipients will also receive mentorship from experts in the music, film, fashion, and tech industries.

"BMAC’s mission to achieve systemic equity must begin with economic justice," said BMAC co-founder, president, and CEO Willie "Prophet" Stiggers. "Black Americans are too often locked out of critical opportunities and pathways to climb the socioeconomic ladder despite being central to every cultural and financial movement in this country’s history."

Families must be in financial need and live in the 30349 zip code.

The program will launch on Sept. 18 and payments will begin in October.

"When I launched Gunna’s Great Giveaway, my goal was to uplift my hometown by providing resources that could make a tangible difference in at least one household," Gunna said in a statement. "Partnering with BMAC to introduce the Guaranteed Income program in South Fulton is a significant step toward enhancing these communities and transforming the economic landscape of the city."

To apply, visit the Gunna's Great Giveaway website.