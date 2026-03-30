Gunman sentenced for armed drug trafficking in Cobb County

The Brief Austell man Traon Turk received a seven-year federal prison sentence for armed drug trafficking. The 31-year-old led Cobb County police on a high-speed chase before jumping from a moving SUV. Officers recovered a loaded pistol and various narcotics including meth and counterfeit pills.



A convicted gunman who led police on a high-speed chase in Marietta has been sentenced in federal court after being convicted for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Traon Turk, 31, of Austell, was sentenced to serve seven years, eight months in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

The backstory:

The chase happened April 4, 2020. Cobb County Police Department spotted an SUV that was wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting a few days earlier. Instead of stopping for officers, the vehicle sped off.

Eventually, Turk jumped from the moving SUV and ran from officers, leaving five other people in the vehicle. While running, police say he dropped a loaded .40-caliber pistol.

Officers found Turk in an abandoned vehicle and took him into custody.

During a search, officers found a bag of 24 pills containing methamphetamine in his pants and a phone, which prosecutors linked to drug deals.

Inside the SUV, a larger bag of ecstasy pills containing methamphetamine, counterfeit Percocet pills containing methamphetamine, counterfeit Xanax pills, and individually packaged bags of marijuana were found.

Turk has been previously convicted of numerous felonies in Cobb County, including violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and theft by receiving stolen property.

A federal jury convicted Turk on Nov. 17, 2025, of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Turk had previously pleaded guilty on March 12, 2025, to possessing a firearm unlawfully.

What they're saying:

"Just weeks after his release from state prison, Turk picked up where he left off, trafficking deadly drugs while armed with a loaded pistol and attempting to outrun the police," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Thankfully, solid collaboration between law enforcement agencies produced a federal prosecution, removing this repeat offender from our community for several years."

"Our partnership with the Cobb County Police Department has been critical in moving this case forward and ensuring accountability. Today’s sentencing makes it clear that armed drug dealers will be held responsible, and we will continue to pursue anyone who threatens the safety of our communities," said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryan Todd.