Gun found in Heritage High School student's backpack, district says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:47PM
Conyers
A Heritage High School student was discovered to have a gun in their backpack on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

CONYERS, Ga. - A Rockdale County Public Schools spokesperson said administrators at a high school on Tuesday discovered a student in possession of a gun. 

The incident happened at Heritage High School in Conyers

An administrator allegedly noticed a student acting out of the ordinary and brought them to an office. 

School administrators found a gun in the student's backpack. 

Law enforcement took the student into custody without incident. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

