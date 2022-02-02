Gun found in Heritage High School student's backpack, district says

article

A Rockdale County Public Schools spokesperson said administrators at a high school on Tuesday discovered a student in possession of a gun.

The incident happened at Heritage High School in Conyers.

An administrator allegedly noticed a student acting out of the ordinary and brought them to an office.

School administrators found a gun in the student's backpack.

Law enforcement took the student into custody without incident.

