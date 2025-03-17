Gun fired Sunday near emergency room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital
article
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - In Fayette County, deputies responded to an active shooter call at Piedmont Fayette Hospital yesterday, but it was later determined that there was no active shooter.
Instead, authorities learned that a gun discharged near the emergency room parking lot, prompting the hospital to go on lockdown.
No one was hurt, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation is underway to gather more information.