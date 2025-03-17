Expand / Collapse search

Gun fired Sunday near emergency room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 17, 2025 8:59am EDT
Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - In Fayette County, deputies responded to an active shooter call at Piedmont Fayette Hospital yesterday, but it was later determined that there was no active shooter.

Instead, authorities learned that a gun discharged near the emergency room parking lot, prompting the hospital to go on lockdown.

No one was hurt, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation is underway to gather more information.

The Source

  • Information provided via Facebook by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office (linked above). 

