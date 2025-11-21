Guillotine-style chokehold case: Man found guilty on 2 charges

article

The Brief Sergio Antonio Esquivel, 42, of Holly Springs, was convicted on charges of family violence aggravated assault and false imprisonment. The charges stem from an incident on June 9, 2024 where Esquivel put a woman in a guillotine-style chokehold.



A Holly Springs man accused of nearly strangling a woman to death has been found partially guilty on the charges he was facing.

A Cherokee County jury on Wednesday convicted Sergio Antonio Esquivel, 42, of Holly Springs, of family violence aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He was found not guilty of two additional charges.

The backstory:

Esquivel was accused of strangling a woman on June 9, 2024. Investigators determined that a verbal argument between Esquivel and a woman escalated into a physical altercation. Surveillance footage captured part of the assault, showing Esquivel restraining the woman in a headlock that applied pressure to her throat and neck, resulting in strangulation. Law enforcement described the maneuver as a guillotine-style chokehold that can cause unconsciousness and even death.

He was found not guilty of two additional charges.

What's next:

Sentencing will be set at a later date.