Expand / Collapse search

GSU senior rapper DreTL wins 2nd season of 'Rhythm + Flow'

Published  December 5, 2024 8:45am EST
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta

GSU senior wins on Netflix show

A Georgia State Panther named Dre Jones was the big winner on the 2nd season of Netflix's show "Rhythm + Flow."

ATLANTA - Georgia State University senior Dre Jones, known by his rap name "DreTL," has made waves in the music industry after winning season two of Netflix's hit show Rhythm + Flow.

The finale, which premiered last night, marked a major milestone for the young artist, whose final performance secured him the top spot and a grand prize of $250,000.

Much of the show was filmed in Atlanta, with celebrity judges DJ Khaled, Latto, and Atlanta’s own Ludacris serving as mentors, guiding contestants through challenges like rap battles and high-stakes performances.

Jones, who is set to graduate later this month with a Bachelor of Science in Music Industry, specializing in music production and recording, says the experience was life-changing.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from Netflix.com. 