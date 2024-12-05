GSU senior rapper DreTL wins 2nd season of 'Rhythm + Flow'

Georgia State University senior Dre Jones, known by his rap name "DreTL," has made waves in the music industry after winning season two of Netflix's hit show Rhythm + Flow.

The finale, which premiered last night, marked a major milestone for the young artist, whose final performance secured him the top spot and a grand prize of $250,000.

Much of the show was filmed in Atlanta, with celebrity judges DJ Khaled, Latto, and Atlanta’s own Ludacris serving as mentors, guiding contestants through challenges like rap battles and high-stakes performances.

Jones, who is set to graduate later this month with a Bachelor of Science in Music Industry, specializing in music production and recording, says the experience was life-changing.