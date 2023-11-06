Bond granted for murder suspect in death of Georgia State business student

A man accused in the murder of a Georgia State University business student is now walking free. Quataven Williams posted bond last Friday after a Fulton County judge set bail at $100,000. The victim’s sister says he should still be locked up.

"It’s really frustrating that it’s going this way," said Deidra Alexander, the victim’s sister. "That part is kind of mind-blowing to me."

Derek Alexander was shot and killed last pril as he sat in a car at the Creekside at Adamsville Community on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in southwest Atlanta. Williams is the only man charged so far in the murder. "It was really egregious, and it was monstrous," Deidra Alexander said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Derek Alexander (Photo submitted by family)

Williams posted the required 10-percent of $100,000 bond. That’s $10,000. He must also wear an ankle monitor.

"Given his charges, I don’t think he should’ve been granted a bond," said Alexander, who at the very least wanted a significantly higher bond. "It should've started at maybe $250,000. Then, at least that 10-percent puts us at $25,000."

Derek majored in business administration at Georgia State. He loved soccer and played for a time in Europe.

Police are still looking for another man seen in a surveillance video.

Deidra Alexander, who’s also a local prosecutor finds that unnerving.

"The fact that there’s at least one other person who’s unidentified, that’s the scariest part. Nobody knows who it is," Alexander said.

Alexander told FOX 5 police may be searching for another person of interest. She wants anyone responsible for her brother’s murder to get life in prison.