GSP: Man driving stolen car causes deadly crash after police chase

A driver is in custody after police say he led them on a chase that ended in a deadly crash on a Georgia Highway.

The Georgia State Patrol says at around 9:15 Saturday morning, an officer attempted to stop a 2015 Mini Cooper on Interstate 75 in Gordon County. At the time, officials say the Mini Cooper was going 95 miles per hour.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Christopher Tyler Parker of Blountsville, Alabama, took off and troopers began a pursuit.

The chase continued onto Georgia 3 toward Bartow County. It was on this road at the intersection of Georgia Highway 3 Highway 140 that police say Parker hit the left side of a Buick Verano that was trying to turn left.

The impact of the collision caused the Buick to hit a Dodge Durango traveling through the intersection.

The driver of the Buick, 55-year-old Angela Walker Townsend, was killed in the crash. Vanessa Stovall, 34, who was driving the Dodge, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

During the investigation, troopers discovered the Mini Cooper Parker was driving was stolen from his grandmother on Thursday.

Officials have charged Parker with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, felony vehicular homicide, felony receiving stolen property, and felony bringing stolen property across state lines.

The investigation is ongoing.