GSP investigate crash after police chase along I-575 in Cherokee County

article

A police chase ended in a crash along Interstate 575 near Towne Lake Parkway in Woodstock on Tuesday afternoon.

The Georgia State Patrol said troopers are investigating the crash that involved the Holly Springs Police Department and a vehicle officers were pursuing. Troopers said that vehicle failed to stop for police as it traveled south on I-575.

To end the chase, troopers said an officer performed PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to wreck.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the end of a police chase along I-575 SB near Towne Lake Parkway on Feb. 16, 2021. (FOX 5)

Information on who was in the vehicle, if they were taken into custody, and for what charges have not been released.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the end of a police chase along I-575 SB near Towne Lake Parkway on Feb. 16, 2021. (FOX 5)

Advertisement

No one was injured in the crash, troopers said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.