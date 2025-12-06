Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta family-owned restaurant, Agave, closing in January

Published  December 6, 2025
The Brief

    • Agave, a longtime family-owned southwestern restaurant in southeast Atlanta, announced it will close in January.
    • The owners cited economic challenges and thanked customers for 25 years of support.
    • They are encouraging the community to help support staff through Jan. 31 via continued patronage and a GoFundMe.

ATLANTA - Agave, a southwestern-inspired restaurant located in southeast Atlanta, is closing its doors at the beginning of January.

What they're saying:

The eatery announced its decision to close on its Facebook page, citing the "current economic climate and unsustainable conditions."'

" This decision was not made lightly, but as our family looks toward a new chapter, we find it is time to say goodbye. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support, laughter-filled dinners, and the privilege of being part of your celebrations and everyday moments for a quarter of a century," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "Thank you for the honor of serving you at the original and first Agave in the country."

The family-run restaurant just celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

What you can do:

The owners are encouraging customers to support their staff through Jan. 31 and also posted a GoFundMe to support their workers.

What's next:

The restaurant will officially close on Jan. 31.

The Source: Information in this article came from a social media post. 

