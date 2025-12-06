Atlanta family-owned restaurant, Agave, closing in January

article

The Brief Agave, a longtime family-owned southwestern restaurant in southeast Atlanta, announced it will close in January. The owners cited economic challenges and thanked customers for 25 years of support. They are encouraging the community to help support staff through Jan. 31 via continued patronage and a GoFundMe.



Agave, a southwestern-inspired restaurant located in southeast Atlanta, is closing its doors at the beginning of January.

What they're saying:

The eatery announced its decision to close on its Facebook page, citing the "current economic climate and unsustainable conditions."'

" This decision was not made lightly, but as our family looks toward a new chapter, we find it is time to say goodbye. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support, laughter-filled dinners, and the privilege of being part of your celebrations and everyday moments for a quarter of a century," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "Thank you for the honor of serving you at the original and first Agave in the country."

The family-run restaurant just celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

What you can do:

The owners are encouraging customers to support their staff through Jan. 31 and also posted a GoFundMe to support their workers.

What's next:

The restaurant will officially close on Jan. 31.