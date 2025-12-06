Atlanta family-owned restaurant, Agave, closing in January
ATLANTA - Agave, a southwestern-inspired restaurant located in southeast Atlanta, is closing its doors at the beginning of January.
What they're saying:
The eatery announced its decision to close on its Facebook page, citing the "current economic climate and unsustainable conditions."'
" This decision was not made lightly, but as our family looks toward a new chapter, we find it is time to say goodbye. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support, laughter-filled dinners, and the privilege of being part of your celebrations and everyday moments for a quarter of a century," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "Thank you for the honor of serving you at the original and first Agave in the country."
The family-run restaurant just celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.
What you can do:
The owners are encouraging customers to support their staff through Jan. 31 and also posted a GoFundMe to support their workers.
What's next:
The restaurant will officially close on Jan. 31.
The Source: Information in this article came from a social media post.