Group wanted for burglarizing Atlanta Xfinity stores, police say

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a group wanted in connection with two burglaries in the same day.

Police say the crew hit two Xfinity stores on the 3600 block of Peachtree Road and the 3600 block of Camp Creek Parkway on Tuesday.

Investigators say the group stole multiple cell phones from the stores.

Officials shared footage from a doorbell surveillance camera that captured the group walking in a local apartment complex.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.