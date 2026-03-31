Group behind anti-Jones ads may face ethics charges

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The Brief Georgia ethics officials say there is probable cause a political group violated state law. The group spent millions on attack ads targeting Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. Investigators say the group failed to register and disclose spending as required.



A group that has spent millions of dollars on attack ads targeting Lt. Gov. Burt Jones could face charges after a state investigation, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What we know:

The Georgia State Ethics Commission says it has found probable cause that the group violated state law.

The ads have been airing for months across Georgia and are tied to a Delaware-based organization called Georgians for Integrity. It remains unclear who is behind the group.

According to the ethics commission, the organization should have registered as an independent political committee and disclosed its spending on the ads, as required under Georgia law.

Jones is running for governor.

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