Griffin Walmart stabbing victim airlifted to trauma center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Griffin
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police responded to a stabbing at a Walmart located at 1569 North Expressway in Griffin on Jan. 10, 2024.

GRIFFIN, Ga. - A "serious" stabbing reported at a Walmart in Griffin is under investigation.

Police say it happened on Wednesday, just after 2 p.m. at the 1569 North Expressway store.

It started as a domestic dispute that led to one person stabbing the other, causing serious injuries.

Image 1 of 2

Police responded to a stabbing at a Walmart located at 1569 North Expressway in Griffin on Jan. 10, 2024.

The victim was airlifted to a local trauma center, where they are said to be "in stable condition."

Police have not released the identities of the victim nor the suspect, but say the suspect was charged with aggravated assault.

Image 1 of 2

Police responded to a stabbing at a Walmart located at 1569 North Expressway in Griffin on Jan. 10, 2024.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the crime scene where a white sedan was surrounded by squad cars. It is not clear if that vehicle belonged to the suspect.