Griffin police warn of possible flasher at area stores

Police in Griffin are warning shoppers about a reported flasher.

The Griffin Police Department posted a photo of a man and what is believed to be his car on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for the individual writing on their post:

"We have been reading posts on some of the discussion pages and have had an individual report to us concerning the male who has been following females in and around Kroger and Home Depot."

Griffin police release this photo of a possible car associated with a series of flashing incidents. (Griffin Police Department)

Police said there haven’t been any reports of physical contact with anyone, but that he has been known to "expose himself to women in these areas."

"If you see or are approached by the male in this photo or he approaches you in this car, move to safety and call 911 immediately," the post reads. "Stay safe! Be aware of your surroundings! Try not to go out late at night alone."

Police said anyone who sees the man should call 911.

