Griffin man scams car companies for thousands in insurance, officials say

A Griffin man has been charged with making multiple fraudulent car insurance claims in Monroe County, according to authorities.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King claimed Christopher Moss Mauldin, 34, submitted several repair invoices to Silver Rock Incorporated, an insurance and warranty service provider for Carvana.

"Investigators determined the documents contained fictitious details, including made-up names and vehicle repairs that never occurred," said Commissioner King. "Mr. Mauldin received more than $6,500 as a result of the fraudulent invoices."

Mauldin surrendered himself to the county sheriff's office on Friday. He was charged with five counts of insurance fraud.