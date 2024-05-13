Griffin police searching for driver in pedestrian hit-and-run crash
article
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Griffin police are on the hunt for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run earlier this month.
Police say the dangerous incident happened in the city on May 4.
According to officials, the driver left the scene after seriously injuring a pedestrian.
Investigators say the 2013 or 2014 Ford F150 has a unique Tonneau cover with its chrome mirrors either replaced or painted black. It also has an off-center vanity plate labeling it as an Ecoboost truck.
If you have any information that could help police find the vehicle, call investigators at (470) 771-3118.