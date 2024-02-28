Expand / Collapse search
British SUV manufacturer expands to Georgia port

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Grenadier SUV (Ineos)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - British carmaker Ineos has chosen Georgia's Port of Brunswick to deliver its new off-road SUV across the United States.

The high-end Grenadier SUVs will be sold at more than a dozen dealers across the Southeast including in Atlanta.  

"We are happy to welcome INEOS and the Grenadier to Georgia," said Griff Lynch, president and CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority. "Brunswick’s central location and superior connectivity, combined with the ease of doing business in Georgia, make it the perfect gateway for the U.S. launch of this exciting new vehicle."

The company will join around 24 other auto manufacturers at the port's 1,700-acre terminal at Colonel's Island.

The terminal provides access to Interstate 95, allowing for the vehicles to quickly be shipped around the country.

"We have selected the Port of Brunswick as our strategic gateway to the East Coast to cover customer volume along the major cities across the region. Brunswick represents our tactical and geographical preferred location to cover our sales distribution network," said Gabriel Pernia, planning and logistics director at INEOS Automotive Americas. "The port provides an extensive capacity for vehicle storage, processing and maritime cargo which helps to minimize total transit time and improve customer order deliveries."

The SUVs are assembled in France and then shipped from Belgium to the United States. 