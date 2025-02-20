Greene County woman charged with malice murder in husband's death

The Brief Diane Jordan Foster, 60, has been charged with malice murder and exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult in connection to the death of her husband, Joe Marvin Foster. Joe Marvin Foster, 64, was found dead in his home on January 30, with an autopsy revealing unexplained injuries. The investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is ongoing, with specific details about the injuries and evidence not yet disclosed.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has charged a 60-year-old Greene County woman in connection to the death of Joe Marvin Foster’s death on Feb.13.

Diane Jordan Foster, 60, was charged with malice murder and exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult.

The backstory:

On Jan. 30, Joe Marvin Foster, 64, was found dead in his home by his wife, Diane Jordan Foster, 60. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, suspecting foul play, requested assistance from the GBI. An autopsy conducted by the GBI crime lab revealed unexplained injuries on Joe Foster's body, prompting further investigation.

What we know:

Following the investigation, Diane Jordan Foster was arrested and charged with malice murder and exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult. She is currently being held at the Greene County Jail. The GBI announced her arrest on Thursday, highlighting the severity of the charges against her.

What we don't know:

The investigation is still active, and specific details about the nature of the injuries or the evidence linking Diane Foster to the crime have not been disclosed. The motive behind the alleged murder remains unclear, leaving many questions unanswered.

What's next:

Once the investigation is concluded, the case will be forwarded to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in the ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Individuals with information related to the case are encouraged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3351 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.