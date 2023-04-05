'Grease' is the word again in new musical prequel series

Before Rizzo and Frenchy ruled Rydell High in their iconic pink jackets, another crop of high schoolers came together to form "The Pink Ladies."

And that’s the story being told in the new Paramount+ series "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies," which takes place four years before the events of the blockbuster musical Grease.

Filmed in Vancouver and streaming exclusively on Paramount+ beginning April 6th, the series stars a cast of young performers who sing, dance, and act their way through all the comedy and drama of being a high schooler in the 1950s. And while the dazzling production numbers look seamless on-screen, the stars say it was hard work mastering those "Grease" moves.

"It’s really difficult," says Ari Notartomaso. "There’s huge camera movements. I’m sure you’ve seen in the ‘Grease is the Word’ video that was released, there’s like a minute-and-a-half of just one shot. It’s so complicated."

Adds Tricia Fukuhara, "Every time you see something at night, you have to remember, it’s Vancouver. And it’s really cold and its rainy sometimes, too, right? So, you have to wait for the rain. When we shot ‘Grease is the Word,’ I think it was 4 a.m. when we finally shot my segment, and we were wearing down jackets in between takes."

GREASE: Rise of the Pink Ladies cast members

At least one cast member was prepared for the crazy weather, though; Madison Thompson was born right here in Metro Atlanta.

"I grew up in the Vinings area, and I graduated from The Lovett School a couple of years ago," says Thompson. "I’m so grateful that that’s where I got my start. And I wouldn’t be where I am today without Atlanta."

Click the video player in this article to hear more from the stars of "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies."