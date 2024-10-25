Grassroot efforts ramp up as Georgia remains a battleground state

A coalition of labor leaders, elected officials, hip-hop artists, and racial justice advocates gathered at Burdette Park in South Fulton on Friday morning to launch the "Freedom Is At Stake: Get Out the Vote Tour."

The tour aims to engage young voters, Black communities, and other underrepresented groups in the metro Atlanta area to participate in the upcoming election.

Organizers hope to reach about 300 residents at the Camelot Condominiums, encouraging those who are registered but haven’t yet voted to make their voices heard. Participants emphasized the importance of voting, focusing on the impact it can have on the future and the policies that affect working people.

Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, also participated in voter engagement efforts on Friday morning, urging Republican supporters to cast their ballots before Election Day on Nov. 5. Speaking in Atlanta, Kemp encouraged volunteers to continue canvassing and engaging with voters.

"My message to you all is to keep knocking on doors and talking to people in your district," Kemp said. "This is going to be a tough race—from the top of the ticket all the way down to local elections—so we have to keep working until the polls close."

Kemp has additional events planned, including a Get Out the Vote rally scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Cumming.