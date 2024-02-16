Grant Street shooting: Man shot, killed in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting along Grant Street near McDonough Boulevard on Feb. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

A southeast Atlanta shooting left a man dead on Friday evening.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Grant Street near McDonough Boulevard. Officers with the Atlanta Police Department arrived at the scene and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

Few details have been released on the shooting as police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

The name of the man has not been released.

Police have not announced any arrests.

The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.