Grandson charged with murder after grandfather's body found in burning Hall County home

U.S. Marshals arrested a Wisconsin man in connection to the death of a his grandfather, who was found Monday in a burning Hall County home.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office 29-year-old Lorenzo Moss was found in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, after investigators determined he was involved in 68-year-old Andrew Donaldson's death.

Deputies said Moss is Donaldson's grandson, but investigators haven't determined why Moss traveled to Georgia to see Donaldson.

Investigators are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of Donaldson's death.

The fire happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 in the 5000 block of Meadow Drive off McEver Road.

Hall County firefighters said they arrived to find heavy fire shooting through the roof and side the home.

Firefighters found Donaldson dead inside.

