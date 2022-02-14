Expand / Collapse search
Man found dead in early morning house fire in Hall County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Hall County
A massive hole is all that is left after deadly early morning house fire along Meadow Drive in Hall County on Feb. 14, 2022. article

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Fire crews in Hall County said a man was found dead in the home that caught fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Meadow Drive off McEver Road. Hall County firefighters said they arrived to find heavy fire shooting through the roof and side the home.

A massive hole is all that is left after deadly early morning house fire along Meadow Drive in Hall County on Feb. 14, 2022.

When firefighters entered the home, they found 68-year-old Andrew Donaldson unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Donaldson’s death.

The fire remains under investigation.

