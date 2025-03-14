Grandmother of Hiram teen murdered by mom blames mental health crisis

The Brief Police fatally shot mother after she charged at them with a knife Grandmother recalls heartbreak, remembering teen's bright future Family plans a vigil for both mother and son this Sunday



A family is mourning the tragic death of 17-year-old Khalil Wigfall, who police say was fatally stabbed by his mother Sunday at their apartment in Hiram.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mom with knife shot by police after allegedly stabbing son to death, officials say

Hiram police then shot and killed the mother, identified as 38-year-old Danielle McDowell, after she allegedly charged at officers with a knife.

"I couldn't believe that she had killed her own son," said Cathy Keenan, Khalil's paternal grandmother.

Keenan recalled the devastating moment she learned what had happened.

"My son called me and told me that Danielle had killed a man, and then the police killed her. At the time, we were wondering where my grandson was," she said. She later discovered, "It was Khalil that was dead."

What we know:

The incident happened at the Columns apartment complex on Bill Carruth Parkway in Paulding County.

Investigators said officers attempted to use a Taser on McDowell, but when that failed, they shot her.

McDowell later died at the hospital.

The backstory:

Keenan described her grandson as a Hiram High School student who loved basketball and motorcycles, with a promising future ahead.

"With that smile, he just drew people into him," she said.

She also said McDowell, a former Army Reservist, had struggled with mental health issues for over a decade.

"She was very mentally ill and served in the Army and had PTSD. And so she's been struggling for 15 years," Keenan said.

She added that McDowell had sought treatment at the VA, but it didn't work out.

What's next:

The family is raising money to send Khalil’s remains back to his hometown of Syracuse, New York.

Keenan, a pastor, will officiate the funeral.

A vigil and balloon release for both mother and son will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at 6737 Bill Carruth Parkway.