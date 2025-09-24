Grandmother of 16-year-old Zion Barrett reacts to arrests in his shooting death

The Brief Three men charged with felony murder in Zion Barrett's death, highlighting ongoing accountability concerns in Clayton County. Police raided a home on Sept. 8, leading to arrests connected to Barrett's homicide investigation. Barrett's family expresses profound grief and hopes for accountability and learning from the tragedy.



Three young men are facing felony murder charges in the killing of 16-year-old Zion Barrett, who was shot earlier this month in Hampton.

Police said Barrett was fatally wounded Sept. 6 near Paladin Drive and Starling Trail. Investigators raided a home in connection with the case, and on Tuesday announced the arrests of Ikenna Ugochukwu, Jaquaris Mann and Antarius Sutton.

Death of Zion Barrett

Timeline:

The September 6 shooting death of 16-year-old Zion Barrett in Hampton has become a focal point in Clayton County, where questions about motive, timing and accountability continue to swirl weeks after the tragedy.

At about 10 p.m. on Sept. 6, police responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way. First responders found Barrett unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two days later, on Sept. 8, Clayton County officers executed a raid on a home along Starling Trail in Hampton. Surveillance video showed officers kicking in a door, and two men being led away in handcuffs. The action was confirmed by police as part of the homicide investigation.

Finally, on Sept. 23, police publicly announced the arrests of Ikenna Ugochukwu, Jaquaris Mann, and Antarius Sutton, each charged with felony murder in Barrett’s death.

A place of remembrance for 16-year-old Zion Barrett sits in his grandmother's home. (FOX 5)

Barrett's grandmother reacts to arrests

What they're saying:

Barrett, a junior at Lovejoy High School, had recently started working his first job at McDonald’s. His grandmother, Yvonne Barrett, said he was a typical teen with big goals.

"He was a young man who had hopes and dreams," she said. "Looking forward to buying his first car."

Yvonne Barrett described the moment she learned of her grandson’s death.

"Nana, nana, Zion’s been shot," she recalled being told. "First thing I said was ‘Is he OK? Where, where is he?’"

Zion Bennett

She said the loss has left her with "horrible, unmanageable, unspeakable" grief.

"I still don’t know what to do or say, it’s the most horrible feeling anyone can ever have," she said. "I had no feelings, I didn’t know what to say, I didn’t know what to do."

Barrett’s aunt said she hopes those responsible will learn from what she called a terrible act.