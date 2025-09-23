3 arrested for death of 16-year-old in Hampton earlier this month

article

The Brief Three suspects charged with felony murder in death of 16-year-old Zion Barrett. Police raided a Hampton home days after the shooting, arresting the suspects. Barrett’s family, still grieving, says they are focused on seeking justice.



Three young men have been arrested and charged with felony murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Zion Barrett, who was gunned down in Hampton earlier this month.

What we know:

Clayton County Police announced that investigators identified Ikenna Ugochukwu, Jaquaris Mann, and Antarius Sutton as suspects in the case. Each now faces a felony murder charge tied to Barrett’s killing on Sept. 6.

The charges come after a dramatic police raid on a Hampton home just two days after the shooting. Neighbors reported seeing officers kick in the door of a house along Starling Trail, pulling out two young men in handcuffs. Police later confirmed the raid was connected to the homicide investigation.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. Sept. 6 to the intersection of Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found Barrett unresponsive with a gunshot wound. The Lovejoy High School student was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family speaks out

What they're saying:

Barrett’s grandmother, Yvonne Barrett, who adopted him in 2019, said she was at the hospital when doctors told her Zion had died.

"And he said, ‘Zion passed.’ … There was nothing I could do, there was nothing I could do," she recalled, breaking down in tears.

Relatives described Zion as a teenager with ambition and a bright future. His aunt, Desahun Barrett, said the arrests brought a mix of grief and closure.

"Because not only is Zion’s life gone but now theirs is," she said.

Another family member added, "My heart felt full, it was empty and it felt full," after learning of the arrests.

For now, the family says they are focused on justice.

"I want justice," Yvonne Barrett said.

What's next:

Clayton County Police said the investigation remains active. Detectives have not disclosed a motive or further details about the suspects.

FOX 5 Atlanta is reaching out for mug shots for the 3 individuals arrested. Check back for an update.