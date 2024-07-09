Grand Theft Auto: Atlanta style | Krog Street Tunnel pays homage to iconic game, city

Grand Theft Auto has finally come to Atlanta... sort of.

The iconic GTA series has parodied metropolitan areas such as New York, Miami, and most recently, southern California, with GTA V being released more than 10 years ago. However, it has never set its sights on the ATL.

Artist SparkyZ, whose real name is Zack White, shows off his latest mural paying homage to the Grand Theft Auto series and the city of Atlanta at the Krog Street Tunnel on July 9, 2024. (Billy Heath | FOX 5 )

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online

Released on Sept. 17, 2013, Grand Theft Auto V was the last installment released by Rockstar Games and its publisher, Take-Two Interactive. Set in southern California, the game was the 15th installment in the series. Upon its release, the game broke records becoming the highest-grossing video game in 24 hours and the fastest entertainment property to gross $1 billion.

As of 2024, it has sold over 175 million copies, making it one of the best-selling video games of all time. The game has generated billions of dollars in revenue, a feat rarely seen in the entertainment industry.

The online version of GTA was released a month later, guaranteeing updates spanning three different generations of gaming consoles.

The open-world, sandbox concept interwoven with a strong narrative, simple mechanics, and deeplevel of detail has captivated players for years, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

Grand Theft Auto: Atlanta

That sentiment is what artist Zack White, also known as SparkyZ, aimed to capture in his latest work adorning the entrance to the Krog Street Tunnel.

"They know what it is; it’s an iconic video game," White told FOX 5 photojournalist Billy Heath.

White was out putting the finishing touches on the mural on Tuesday. It features a bikini-clad lady, as is prevalent in the 17+ video game. Adjacent is the iconic Grand Theft Auto logo followed by "Atlanta style" and the Rockstar games logo. It all sits above a red late ‘80s, early ‘90s style Ferrari Testarossa, which in-game, is named the Grotti Cheetah. And above it all is the five-star wanted level that gamers will know all too well.

"Atlanta style, it’s kind of wild out here. It can get five stars if you know what I mean," he said.

The homage was created to pair two of White’s favorite things, despite not being able to play GTA as much as he used to.

"I just wanted to do something, you know, dedicated to the game and Atlanta at the same time," he said.

He said he wanted to tie the beautiful city to the legendary game play.

"Atlanta’s where it’s at," White said.

Where is Grand Theft Auto VI set?

Unfortunately for GTA fans in Atlanta, the next installment, scheduled to be released sometime in 2025, will feature Vice City, a stand-in for Miami, in the state of Leonida, satirizing Florida.

This is the first return to the fictional setting since the 2002 release of GTA IV.

The gaming franchise has also lampooned New York with Liberty City and the greater Los Angeles area with San Andreas.

GTA VI's first trailer broke records, which were set by GTA V with much hype being given to the second trailer release, expected soon.

There is a joke among Atlanta GTA fans that the city could never be part of the GTA franchise because, simply stated, the traffic is just too bad.