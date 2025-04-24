Grand jury indicts vendor accused of using AI to create nude images of students
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - A grand jury has indicted a Gilmer County man accused of using artificial intelligence to turn regular photographs of children into child pornography.
Authorities say the man was a vendor who serviced vending machines at Gilmer County High School.
The backstory:
Authorities say they began their investigation into 48-year-old Ronald Richardson in December 2024, after a student at the high school reported an allegedly inappropriate request made by Richardson.
The student, who said she had spoken with Richardson for about a year and had received free soft drinks from him in the past, said that Richardson asked her to send him photos through a social media app.
After an extensive investigation, the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office arrested Richardson in January. He has been in custody ever since.
What we know:
Authorities allege that Richardson obtained normal images of minors from social media and then used AI technology to alter them, making the subjects appear nude.
On April 16, a Gilmer County grand jury indicted Richardson on 76 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
The DeKalb County District Attorney will serve as the prosecutor for the case.
What they're saying:
After the arrest in January, Gilmer County Sheriff Stacy Nicholson noted that this case marks the first time artificial intelligence (AI) has played a role in such an investigation in the county.
Nicholson said his office has been working to notify minors and parents believed to be victims in the case.
In a statement, the Gilmer County School System emphasized that Richardson was not an employee of the school system and that officials are cooperating with the investigation.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be added.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the DeKalb County District Attorney and previous FOX 5 reporting.