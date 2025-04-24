Grand jury indicts vendor accused of using AI to create nude images of students

article

The Brief A grand jury has indicted a Gilmer County man on dozens of counts of sexual exploitation of children. Authorities say Ronald Richardson used AI to turn regular photos of students into child pornography. Richardson was a vendor who serviced the vending machines at Gilmer County High School.



A grand jury has indicted a Gilmer County man accused of using artificial intelligence to turn regular photographs of children into child pornography.

Authorities say the man was a vendor who serviced vending machines at Gilmer County High School.

The backstory:

Authorities say they began their investigation into 48-year-old Ronald Richardson in December 2024, after a student at the high school reported an allegedly inappropriate request made by Richardson.

The student, who said she had spoken with Richardson for about a year and had received free soft drinks from him in the past, said that Richardson asked her to send him photos through a social media app.

After an extensive investigation, the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office arrested Richardson in January. He has been in custody ever since.

What we know:

Authorities allege that Richardson obtained normal images of minors from social media and then used AI technology to alter them, making the subjects appear nude.

On April 16, a Gilmer County grand jury indicted Richardson on 76 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The DeKalb County District Attorney will serve as the prosecutor for the case.

What they're saying:

After the arrest in January, Gilmer County Sheriff Stacy Nicholson noted that this case marks the first time artificial intelligence (AI) has played a role in such an investigation in the county.

Nicholson said his office has been working to notify minors and parents believed to be victims in the case.

In a statement, the Gilmer County School System emphasized that Richardson was not an employee of the school system and that officials are cooperating with the investigation.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be added.