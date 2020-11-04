Grammy-winner Dionne Warwick talks masks, music, and design

When legendary singer Dionne Warwick stopped by the Good Day Atlanta studios last December, she talked about all of her upcoming projects … except one.

"They had a non-disclosure agreement. I mean, the CIA had nothing on that show,” said the Grammy-winning entertainer, who appeared as The Mouse on the third season of the FOX hit “The Masked Singer.” According to the “Walk On By” singer, the show takes anonymity very seriously.

“I couldn't talk to anyone,” Warwick says. “I mean, they had me covered from head to toe. I couldn't speak to anybody, they couldn't speak to me!"

Warwick calls her time on the show “wonderful,” but now she’s shifting her attention back to another passion — interior design. She and business partner Bruce Garrick are the duo behind WG Design Labs, having met through Garrick’s late design partner.

"He went to a party and came back and said he met this wonderful lady, Dionne Warwick, and that she — believe it or not — loves interior design. And I said, 'Well, let's meet,'" Garrick said. "She came over to the house, we hit it off, and that's the end of the story. We've been together 30 years."

After taking a bit of a break, Warwick and Garrick are taking on clients — excited, they say, to help turn vision into reality.

“We have a rule of thumb that we don't just put our look or cookie-cutter on anything. That we get to know the client, what they want, and...you create with that," Garrick said.

Warwick agrees: “That's my feeling as well. You know, my feeling basically is, we will not be living there. They will."

It’s a lot of work running a business, of course, but there’s always time for a celebration — especially since Warwick is about to hit her milestone 80th birthday in December.

"I'm going to do a birthday party. I am. I don't know how I'm going to do it, but I'm going to do it," she said. "I give myself a birthday party every single year!"

For more information on WG Design Labs, click here.

