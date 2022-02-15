Officials need help identifying men in Grady Memorial Hospital care

article

Officials need help identifying two patients currently in the care of Grady Memorial Hospital.

The first patient is described as a man possibly in his 60s who was found on Feb. 7 down on the side of the road near the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Avon Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Grady officials say the man in critically ill.

Officials are trying to identify this man who is critically ill at Grady Memorial Hospital after being found in southwest Atlanta on Feb. 7, 2022. (Grady Memorial Hospital)

That patient stands about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds with his hair and beard being black with mixed gray. There are old burn scars on his left arm and leg.

The second patient is a man between 25 and 30 years old who hospital staff says suffers from some developmental disabilities. The man was found on Jan. 6 inside an abandoned house at 278 Childs Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Officials are trying to identify this man found at an abandoned northwest Atlanta hom on Jan. 6, 2022. (Grady Memorial Hospital)

That patient stands about 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has the name "Donna" tattooed on his right arm.

The man is not able to provide any details about his family.

Anyone who recognizes either man is asked to call Grady Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.

