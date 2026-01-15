Snow in Georgia this weekend: Why you should prepare now despite inconsistent models

The Brief Highest snow probabilities target areas south of Atlanta, specifically along a line from Columbus to Macon. Forecasters advises residents to prepare now for significant travel impacts arriving Sunday. Low confidence remains as meteorologists track "model madness" for a potential weekend winter storm.



Georgia residents are keeping a close eye on the sky this weekend as a complex weather system threatens to bring snow to the region, though forecasters warn that exactly who sees the white stuff remains a moving target.

While a dusting is possible in the North Georgia mountains on Friday night, the primary concern for the metro area arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning. Current projections suggest that if snow develops, the most significant impacts will likely occur south of Atlanta, though "model madness" has left the exact track of the storm in question.

Fridge Friday

What we know:

According to FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley, the immediate concern is the biting cold. Residents woke up Friday morning to temperatures in the teens and 20s, well below the average low of 35 degrees.

A cold front is expected to sweep through Friday night, bringing roughly a quarter-inch of rain. While Saturday should offer a brief break with partly cloudy skies and highs near 52, a second system developing in the Gulf will move in late Saturday night.

Chandley notes that this second system brings a 10-20% chance of a quarter-inch of snow to the I-20 and I-85 corridors, including Atlanta. However, those chances jump to 35-50% for central Georgia, specifically along a line from Columbus to Macon.

Weekend winter weather

What they're saying:

Forecasters are preaching patience as they navigate conflicting data.

"We’ve got a lot of things to kind of come together before all that happens," Chandley said. "If snow does develop, it is likely to be impacting areas south of Atlanta, versus a North Georgia impact."

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The sentiment of uncertainty is shared across the weather community. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City characterized the situation as a "very low confidence forecast," noting that where the track ends up, there will likely be a "swath... that sees several inches of snow."

Despite the uncertainty, officials are urging caution. "The advice we have for all residents of north and central Georgia, is to play it safe and prepare as if there will be significant travel impacts on Sunday, even if it does not materialize," the NWS stated.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON X

Snow ‘model madness’

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes says that while the forecast is frustrating, the potential for a "mess" is real if Gulf moisture tracks further north than currently expected.

Forbes outlined four key points for the weekend:

Low-End Chance: There is a low-end chance for an impactful storm in metro Atlanta, but it is entirely possible the moisture stays south.

South of I-20: Areas south of the I-20 and I-85 corridors currently have the best chance of seeing winter weather overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The 24-Hour Rule: Forbes noted that models typically don't align until about 24 hours before the event (Friday night into Saturday morning).

Rain vs. Snow: Rain expected Saturday morning is part of a different system. Rain early in the day does not rule out snow later that night.

"Your weather apps are going to fluctuate. Our forecast will likely fluctuate," Forbes said. "Trust me, it's just as frustrating for us as it is for you."

Cold days ahead

By the numbers:

The week ahead will be defined by a "cold surge," with temperatures remaining below normal through early next week.

Metro Atlanta At-A-Glance:

Friday: Sunny, high 51. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday Night: 70% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Low 41.

Saturday: 20% chance of morning showers. High 52.

Saturday Night: 20% chance of a rain/snow mix after 1 a.m. Low 29.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 38.

MLK Day: Sunny. High 45, following a low of 24.

North Georgia Mountains At-A-Glance:

Friday Night: 80% chance of showers. Low 32. Up to 0.25" of precipitation.

Saturday Night: 20% chance of snow showers. Low 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 33.

Monday Night: Clear and dangerously cold. Low 10.

Prepare for snow now

What you can do:

While the timing of the snow remains uncertain, the window to prepare is closing. State officials and the FOX 5 Storm Team recommend taking the following steps now to ensure your home and family stay safe during freezing conditions:

Audit Your Emergency Supplies: Restock your supply of flashlights, fresh batteries, and shelf-stable foods. Ensure you have an adequate supply of necessary prescriptions on hand. While snow is the main headline, remember that power outages are most frequent during ice events.

Plan for Communication Gaps: Prepare for the possibility of losing internet and cell service temporarily. This is especially critical for residents in heavily wooded areas that have a history of storm damage.

Winterize Your Plumbing: Protect your home by insulating outdoor pipes. Locate your main water shutoff valve now; frozen pipe incidents typically spike during January and February.

Heat Your Home Safely: Inspect generators, fireplaces, and space heaters to ensure they are properly vented. Never run a generator indoors or in an enclosed space, as this creates a deadly risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Maintain Working Detectors: Test all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Replace old batteries to ensure they are functional as you increase the use of fireplaces and heaters.

Check on Your Community: Reach out to elderly neighbors, people with disabilities, or anyone relying on powered medical equipment. Establish a plan to assist them if travel becomes impossible or the power goes out.

Protect Pets and Livestock: Bring pets indoors during freezing nights. For outdoor animals, ensure they have access to adequate shelter and fresh, unfrozen drinking water.

Pack a Winter Car Kit: If you must travel, keep a basic emergency kit in your vehicle. This should include blankets, phone chargers, a small shovel, snacks, and sand or kitty litter to help with tire traction.

Stay Informed: Get real-time updates pushed directly to your phone by downloading the Get real-time updates pushed directly to your phone by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team weather app and enabling notifications.

Monitor Closings: Bookmark the Bookmark the FOX 5 Atlanta closings page for the latest updates on schools, businesses, and churches. Administrators should verify their registration status now to ensure they can post updates quickly if the storm hits.