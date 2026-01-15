Palmetto Preserve shooting: Victim identified, 16-year-old arrested

The Brief A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man at a Palmetto apartment complex on Jan. 10. Palmetto Police say the teen was among three men who broke into a vacant apartment in the complex to hang out, but the gathering turned violent between the 16-year-old and Jamari Brown, 21. The third man, who was with the suspect and victim, has also been arrested and charged with burglary.



Palmetto Police have charged a 16-year-old with murder following a shooting at an apartment complex last Saturday. Police say it was the teen’s mother who came forward and told them at the murder scene that her son was involved.

What they're saying:

Police tell FOX 5 this happened around 8 PM on Jan. 10 at the Palmetto Preserve Apartment complex. They say three people broke into a vacant apartment in building 15 to just hang out. At some point, a violent altercation broke out between the victim and the suspect.

"An altercation ensued outside the apartment, and gunfire was exchanged, striking Mr. Brown," said Detective Francisco Cedeno of the Palmetto Police Department.

What we know:

They’ve identified the victim as 21-year-old Jamari Brown. They say he died from a gunshot wound to the chest. At building 15 in the complex, a memorial marks the spot near where police say they discovered Brown’s body and rendered first aid.

Jamari Brown (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Along with the 16-year-old, whom they’ve charged with murder, aggravated assault, and burglary, Palmetto Police have also arrested Aiden King and say they have charged him with burglary.

What we don't know:

Although the shooting was the result of an argument between the teen and Brown, investigators are unsure of what it was about.

Aiden King (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The teenager was questioned about the murder. Police say they are unsure at this time whether the juvenile will be tried as an adult.